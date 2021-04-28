Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 29, 2021

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.018 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 14, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PBT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 50% increase over the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $3.77, the dividend yield is 5.73%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PBT was $3.77, representing a -19.79% decrease from the 52 week high of $4.70 and a 78.67% increase over the 52 week low of $2.11.

PBT is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and Total SE (TOT). PBT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.31.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PBT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.