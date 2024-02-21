Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) Declares $0.05 Dividend

Permian Basin Royalty Trust said on February 16, 2024 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.55 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.03 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of February 28, 2024 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of February 29, 2024 will receive the payment on March 14, 2024.

At the current share price of $13.73 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.97%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 6.40%, the lowest has been 1.44%, and the highest has been 17.70%. The standard deviation of yields is 3.77 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 0.64 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.97. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 2.54%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 102 funds or institutions reporting positions in Permian Basin Royalty Trust. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 5.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PBT is 0.49%, a decrease of 15.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.27% to 15,451K shares. The put/call ratio of PBT is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SoftVest Advisors holds 4,148K shares representing 8.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,148K shares, representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PBT by 20.93% over the last quarter.

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management holds 3,584K shares representing 7.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,946K shares, representing a decrease of 10.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PBT by 36.92% over the last quarter.

INFL - Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF holds 936K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,101K shares, representing a decrease of 17.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PBT by 14.54% over the last quarter.

Schwartz Investment Counsel holds 804K shares representing 1.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 572K shares, representing an increase of 28.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PBT by 15.38% over the last quarter.

Foundation Resource Management holds 677K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Background Information

The Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s (the “Trust”) principal assets are comprised of a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out by Southland Royalty Company (“Southland”) from its fee mineral interest in the Waddell Ranch properties in Crane County, Texas (“Waddell Ranch properties”), and a 95% net overriding royalty interest carved out by Southland from its major producing royalty properties in Texas (“Texas Royalty properties”). The interests out of which the Trust’s net overriding royalty interests were carved were in all cases less than 100%. The Trust’s net overriding royalty interests represent burdens against the properties in favor of the Trust without regard to ownership of the properties from which the overriding royalty interests were carved. The net overriding royalties above are collectively referred to as the “Royalties.” The properties and interests from which the Royalties were carved and which the Royalties now burden are collectively referred to as the “Underlying Properties.”

