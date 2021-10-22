Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Is Increasing Its Dividend To US$0.022

The board of Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend by 77% on the 15th of November to US$0.022. Despite this raise, the dividend yield of 2.5% is only a modest boost to shareholder returns.

While the dividend yield is important for income investors, it is also important to consider any large share price moves, as this will generally outweigh any gains from distributions. Investors will be pleased to see that Permian Basin Royalty Trust's stock price has increased by 62% in the last 3 months, which is good for shareholders and can also explain a decrease in the dividend yield.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Is Paying Out More Than It Is Earning

While yield is important, another factor to consider about a company's dividend is whether the current payout levels are feasible. Prior to this announcement, the company was paying out 99% of what it was earning, however the dividend was quite comfortably covered by free cash flows at a cash payout ratio of only . Given that the dividend is a cash outflow, we think that cash is more important than accounting measures of profit when assessing the dividend, so this is a mitigating factor.

If the company can't turn things around, EPS could fall by 11.9% over the next year. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, the payout ratio in 12 months could be 130%, which is definitely a bit high to be sustainable going forward.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust's Track Record Isn't Great

NYSE:PBT Historic Dividend October 22nd 2021

While the company's dividend hasn't been very volatile, it has been decreasing over time, which isn't ideal. The dividend has gone from US$1.39 in 2011 to the most recent annual payment of US$0.21. Dividend payments have fallen sharply, down 85% over that time. A company that decreases its dividend over time generally isn't what we are looking for.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Given that the track record hasn't been stellar, we really want to see earnings per share growing over time. Earnings per share has been sinking by 12% over the last five years. Dividend payments are likely to come under some pressure unless EPS can pull out of the nosedive it is in.

In Summary

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Permian Basin Royalty Trust will make a great income stock. The company is generating plenty of cash, but we still think the dividend is a bit high for comfort. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Just as an example, we've come across 3 warning signs for Permian Basin Royalty Trust you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit unpleasant. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

