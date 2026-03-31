Permian and Pool have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – March 31, 2026 – Zacks Equity Research shares Permian Resources Corporation PR as the Bull of the Day and Pool Corporation’s POOL as the Bear of the Day. In addition, Zacks Equity Research provides analysis on —Uber Technologies UBER, Pony AI PONY and WeRide WRD.

Here is a synopsis of all three stocks:

Remaining the best-performing sector in 2026, the shift in investor interest toward the energy sector has gained steam with the war in Iran catapulting crude oil prices to over $100 a barrel amid production disruptions in the Middle East.

Being added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) list this week, Permian Resources Corporation is a stock among the energy sector that looks poised for new highs as an independent oil and gas company formed through the consolidation of Colgate Energy in 2022 and Earthstone Energy in 2023.

PR Stock Performance Overview

Trading at a 52-week high of $21 a share, Permian Resources stock is drawing attention as it has highly lucrative oil exploration and production operations in the Permian Basin, specifically concentrated in the core of the Delaware sub-basin, which is considered one of the lowest-cost, highest-return oil regions in North America.

Strong buy-side sentiment among analysts, rising oil prices, and Permian Resources' low-cost production profile have all contributed to sustained momentum. PR shares have soared over 50% year to date, topping the broader Zacks Oil-Energy Market’s 32%, while the benchmark S&P 500 has now fallen 7%.

PR Receives Investment-Grade Credit Rating

Notably, Permian Resources was recently upgraded to investment grade (IG) by S&P Global Ratings.

Being upgraded to investment grade means a company or bond issuer is now considered low-risk by major credit rating agencies such as S&P, Moody’s, or Fitch, signaling strong financial health and a high likelihood of repaying its debts.

Most importantly, this lowers borrowing costs while attracting institutional investors who require IG-rated issuers, and can also serve as a major catalyst for valuation expansion.

PR Excels in a Supportive Oil Market

Of course, the macro backdrop adding fuel to the rally is that with oil prices remaining elevated, Permian Resources is highly leveraged to Permian Basin production economics.

Rising or stable crude prices amplify the company’s cash flow, with low-cost operators like Permian Resources likely to outperform peers in these conditions. To that point, Permian Resources reported record free cash flow in its most recent Q4 results in late February, including $404 million in adjusted free cash flow, the highest Q4 level in its history.

Furthermore, Q4 EPS of $0.37 crushed expectations of $0.28 by 32% and was up from $0.36 per share a year ago.

Positive EPS Revisions & Steady Growth

Attributing to its strong buy rating is that Permian Resources' FY26 and FY27 EPS estimates have continued to trend higher over the last 60 days, spiking 53% and 41% from estimates of $0.98 and $1.21 per share, respectively.

Permian Resources' EPS is now expected to be up 5% this year to $1.50 and is projected to rise another 14% in FY27 to $1.71.

This is supported by steady top line expansion, with high single-digit growth in the forecast in this regard as annual sales projections edge closer to $6 billion.

PR’s Dividend Growth

Dividend increases often signal management confidence and attract income-focused investors, and Permian Resources recently raised its quarterly dividend to $0.16 from $0.15.

Although it’s a slight uptick, Permian Resources offers a competitive yield while still investing in its growth. Furthermore, PR shares now have an annualized dividend growth rate of 62.73% in the last five years, with a current yield that’s edging toward 3%.

Bottom Line

Trading at a reasonable 14X forward earnings multiple, Permian Resources' stock looks attractive right now because analysts overwhelmingly rate it a Buy, the company is delivering strong operational momentum, and its Delaware Basin assets continue to generate high-return production that supports future growth. Recent upgrades, strong price performance, and rising earnings estimates all reinforce the bullish setup.

Pool Corporation’s stock has been falling mainly because demand for new pool construction has weakened, attributed to a sluggish housing market.

Pressuring investor sentiment, Pool Corp's earnings guidance has disappointed amid high inventory levels.

Recent earnings misses, lowered analysts' price targets, and broader softness in the consumer discretionary and industrial sectors have added to the decline.

The world’s largest wholesale distributor of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related products has seen its stock fall another 11% in 2026, and is now sitting on a grizzly decline of -50% in the last two years.

Key Points of Pool Corp’s Stock Decline

1. Sluggish Housing Market & Declines in New Pool Construction

New pool installations have fallen sharply from pandemic highs, cutting into the most cyclical part of Pool Corp’s business.

High interest rates continue to suppress homebuilding and renovation activity, reducing demand for new pools and related equipment.

2. Elevated Inventory Levels

Pool Corp's inventory remains high, coming in at $1.45 billion at the end of last year (13% increase), signaling slower sell-through and tying up capital.

High inventory buildup during a demand slowdown often pressures margins and investor confidence.

3. Revenue & Earnings Declines

Although Pool Corp’s annual revenue is expected to rebound 2% in FY26 to $5.41 billion, the company’s top line has been in a steady decline since reporting record revenue of $6.18 billion in 2022.

Net income has also dropped significantly, from $748 million in 2022 to $412 million on a trailing twelve-month basis (TTM). Correlating with such and adding to concerns, Pool Corp reported Q4 EPS of 0.84 in February, versus expectations of $0.99 and dropping from $0.97 per share a year ago.

Also triggering a sharp post-earnings selloff is that Pool Corp’s FY26 EPS guidance range of $10.85-$11.15 came in well below Wall Street's consensus of $11.60.

Declining EPS Revisions

While a noticeable decline in FY26 EPS revisions was expected, it’s noteworthy that Pool Corp’s FY27 EPS estimates have trended lower over the last 30 days as well and have now fallen nearly 5% in the last two months, from $12.72 to $12.09.

POOL is starting to trade at a much more reasonable 18X forward earnings multiple, but the decline in EPS revisions is still concerning for a stock investors are paying $200 a share for and has remained vulnerable to a weakening operating environment.

Bottom Line

Pool Corp still benefits from a large base of recurring maintenance revenue, which accounts for about two-thirds of its business and is more stable than new installations. However, in the near term, Pool Corp’s stock may remain under pressure until housing activity improves and inventory normalizes, which will hopefully re-accelerate its earnings.

Additional content:

Uber & Partners Look to Bring Robotaxis to Europe Soon: Growth Ahead?

Uber Technologies, along with Verne and China’s Pony AI, entered into a strategic partnership to introduce Europe’s first commercial robotaxi service, with operations set to begin in Zagreb, Croatia’s capital. Initial deployment activities are already in progress, including validation on public roads.

Uber, Pony AI and Verne aim to jointly deploy a commercial robotaxi service by combining Pony AI’s autonomous driving technology, Uber’s global mobility platform and Verne’s operational ecosystem. Under this arrangement, Pony AI will supply its autonomous driving system, Verne will serve as fleet owner and operator, and Uber will integrate the service into the ride-hailing network alongside Verne’s customer-facing platform.

The collaboration aims to establish a scalable model for robotaxi services in Zagreb, with potential expansion to other European cities and international markets. Over the coming years, the partners intend to scale the service to a fleet of thousands of robotaxis. As part of the initiative, on-road testing has already commenced in Zagreb, using Pony AI’s Gen-7 autonomous driving system deployed on the Arcfox Alpha T5 Robotaxi. Preparations for fare-based services are underway, positioning Zagreb as a potential first market for commercial robotaxi services in Europe.

Verne will oversee market readiness and regulatory approvals in Europe, while coordinating the deployment of Pony AI’s robotaxis across both its and Uber platforms. This structure is designed to ensure consistent safety, performance and user experience, while enabling expansion into additional markets. Uber also intends to invest in Verne and support its growth as a strategic partner.

Dr. James Peng, founder and CEO of Pony AI, stated that partnering with Uber and Verne marked an important milestone in its global expansion of autonomous mobility. He noted that in China, the Gen-7 system had already achieved significant commercial scale, including reaching unit economics breakeven in Guangzhou and Shenzhen, which demonstrated the readiness of both the technology and business model.

Marko Pejkovic, CEO of Verne, said that Europe required autonomous mobility solutions capable of transitioning from testing to real-world service. Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of Uber, stated that combining Pony AI’s technology, Verne’s operational expertise, and its platform represented an important step toward making autonomous ride-hailing more widely accessible.

Uber’s AV ambitions are gaining real-world traction through scalable, cross-market deployments. While macro risks and regulatory scrutiny remain, Uber’s ability to scale both core businesses (mobility and delivery) and emerging automation initiatives positions it well for long-term growth. Uber is focused on unlocking growth in suburban and low-density markets.

The company teamed up with another Chinese company, WeRide, late last year, to launch robotaxi passenger rides in Dubai on its app. The companies partnered with the country’s Roads and Transport Authority to launch the Dubai robotaxi service. Following the launch, WeRide robotaxis are accessible through the Uber app in areas like Umm Suqeim and Jumeirah, two of Dubai’s most popular tourist districts near public beaches. Uber and WeRide’s robotaxi launch in Dubai came soon after the launch in another UAE city, Abu Dhabi.

UBER’s Share Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of UBER have declined in double digits so far this year. Courtesy of the downbeat performance, UBER’s shares have underperformed the ZacksInternet-Servicesindustry over the same time frame.

YTD Price Comparison

From a valuation standpoint, UBER trades at a 12-month forward price-to-sales of 2.35X. UBER is inexpensive compared with its industry.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for full-year 2026 and 2027 has been declining in the past 60 days.

UBER's Zacks Rank

UBER currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss.This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

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Pool Corporation (POOL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

WeRide Inc. (WRD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Permian Resources Corporation (PR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pony AI Inc. - Sponsored ADR (PONY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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