Perma-Pipe's Q4 Earnings Increase Y/Y on Volume Growth

Shares of Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. PPIH have declined 12.4% since the company reported its earnings for the quarter ended Jan. 31, 2026, underperforming the S&P 500 index’s 1.1% growth over the same period. Over the past month, however, the stock has gained 4%, lagging the broader market’s 8.2% increase.

Perma-Pipe reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of 60 cents, which increased sharply from 22 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Net sales rose 22.4% to $55.1 million from $45 million a year earlier, while net income attributable to common stock climbed 172.2% to $4.9 million.

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. Quote

Operational Performance and Key Metrics

The company’s gross profit for the quarter increased to $17.3 million from $15.2 million in the prior-year period, supported by higher activity levels across its markets.

Operating income also improved, reaching $7 million in the fourth quarter versus $5.4 million a year earlier.

The company ended the quarter with a backlog of $121.6 million, indicating sustained demand and strong order conversion into revenues. This backlog level remains historically high, suggesting continued visibility into future revenue streams.

Factors Influencing Performance

Growth in both the quarter and full year was primarily driven by higher sales volumes in key regions, particularly the Middle East and North America. Management highlighted that increased activity levels contributed to higher gross profit, while improved operational execution enabled the company to convert backlog into realized revenues more efficiently.

Expenses increased moderately during the quarter, with selling, general and administrative costs rising to $10.3 million from $9.7 million, largely due to higher payroll expenses.

Tax dynamics also played a role in profitability. The effective tax rate declined significantly in the fourth quarter to 12.3% from 32.1% in the prior year, boosting net income.

Management Commentary and Strategic Direction

Management characterized fiscal 2025 as a “landmark” year, citing record revenue and earnings driven by broad-based global growth. CEO Saleh Sagr emphasized that expansion across North America and the Middle East, combined with disciplined margin management, enabled the company to translate top-line growth into substantial bottom-line gains.

The company also pointed to strong operational execution, particularly in accelerating backlog conversion, as a key contributor to performance. Management expressed confidence in sustaining growth momentum, supported by continued demand across its global footprint.

Fiscal 2025 Update

For fiscal 2025, revenues increased 33.1% to $210.9 million, and EPS rose to $2.09 from $1.12, reflecting an 89% increase in net income attributable to common stock, which reached $17 million.

Gross profit rose to $69.5 million compared to $53.2 million, though margins remained relatively stable at around one-third of net sales. Operating income climbed to $29.4 million from $20.3 million.

Other Developments

During the quarter, Perma-Pipe took several steps to support its long-term growth strategy. The company entered into a long-term lease for a new production facility in Ohio, aimed at enhancing logistics capabilities and capturing additional market share in the Northeast and New England regions. Additionally, it finalized a new credit facility with J.P. Morgan Chase, standardizing its global borrowing platform and improving access to liquidity at more favorable terms.

These initiatives, combined with record financial performance, position the company to expand its operations further while maintaining financial flexibility.

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