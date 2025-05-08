Perma-Pipe Stock Up 14% Despite Y/Y Decline in 2024 Earnings

Shares of Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. PPIH have rallied 14% since the company reported its earnings for the quarter ended Jan. 31, 2025, outperforming the S&P 500’s modest 0.8% growth during the same period. Over the past month, PPIH shares have posted a strong gain of 13.1%, again significantly ahead of the S&P 500’s 2.8% advance, suggesting investor optimism around the company’s latest results and future prospects.

Perma-Pipe reported fiscal 2024 earnings of $1.12 per share compared to $1.30 in the year-ago period. (See the Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.)

Perma-Pipe delivered net sales of $158.4 million, a $7.7 million increase from the previous year, largely attributed to higher volumes in the Middle East and Canada. Gross profit improved materially to $53.2 million, or 34% of net sales, compared to $41.5 million, or 28%, a year ago. This 600-basis-point expansion was driven by product mix optimization and regional margin gains.

Operating income surged to $20.3 million from $13.4 million the prior year. Meanwhile, adjusted income before taxes, which excludes one-time charges such as litigation settlements and other non-recurring expenses, reached $19 million, compared to $11.1 million in fiscal 2023.

Q4 Update

Net sales of $45 million denoted an increase of $4.8 million from the prior-year period. Income before income taxes rose to $5.3 million, up by $2.1 million.

However, net income after taxes and minority interest fell to $1.5 million in the fiscal fourth quarter. This decline stemmed from the absence of a one-time non-cash tax benefit of $5.9 million recorded in the prior year. Excluding this benefit, the adjusted net income would have shown a year-over-year increase of $4.4 million.

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. Quote

Management Commentary

CEO David Mansfield described fiscal 2024 as a year marked by strategic execution and operational gains. He credited the improved performance to the company’s focus on higher-margin products and services, as well as the growing contribution from the joint venture in Saudi Arabia. Mansfield also highlighted the ramp-up at the Vars, Ontario, facility in Canada and characterized recent project wins as a source of strong momentum going into fiscal 2025.

Factors Behind Financial Results

Several factors influenced the headline results. The rise in gross profit was largely due to increased sales volumes and stronger margins in key international markets. Selling expenses declined $0.6 million year over year due to lower payroll costs, while general and administrative expenses increased by $5.4 million, reflecting higher compensation and professional service fees.

Interest expenses eased by $0.4 million thanks to reduced borrowing levels and favorable interest rates. Additionally, Perma-Pipe benefited from a swing in other income, which turned positive at $0.1 million versus a $1.2 million loss in the prior year, primarily due to a one-time pre-tax settlement charge that had impacted results in fiscal 2023.

On the tax front, the company’s effective tax rate returned to a normalized level of 29.1%, up from a negative 33.6% the year before. The prior year’s ETR was impacted by the release of a domestic valuation allowance, which significantly reduced reported tax expenses and inflated net income for fiscal 2023.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (PPIH): Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.