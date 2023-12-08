News & Insights

Perma-Pipe International Q3 Profit Rises; Stock Up

December 08, 2023 — 10:17 am EST

(RTTNews) - Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc. (PPIH) reported Friday that its net income attributable to common stock for the third quarter ended October 31, 2023 rose to $1.94 million or $0.24 per share from last year's $1.73 million or $0.21 per share, mainly due to increased sales activity in the quarter.

PPIH was trading at $7.66 up $0.70 or 10.10%.

Revenues for the third quarter were $45.7 million, an increase of $7.8 million from the same quarter last year. The increase of 21% was a result of increased sales volumes in Saudi Arabia.

