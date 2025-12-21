Perma-Pipe International Holdings (PPIH) Price Target Increased by 24.14% to 36.72

The average one-year price target for Perma-Pipe International Holdings (NasdaqGM:PPIH) has been revised to $36.72 / share. This is an increase of 24.14% from the prior estimate of $29.58 dated December 3, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $36.36 to a high of $37.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.90% from the latest reported closing price of $32.24 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 103 funds or institutions reporting positions in Perma-Pipe International Holdings. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 15.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PPIH is 0.05%, an increase of 18.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.90% to 3,755K shares. The put/call ratio of PPIH is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Raymond James Financial holds 614K shares representing 7.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 648K shares , representing a decrease of 5.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PPIH by 78.08% over the last quarter.

Caldwell Securities holds 241K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wedbush Securities holds 231K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 279K shares , representing a decrease of 21.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PPIH by 20.97% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 216K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 203K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 180K shares , representing an increase of 11.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PPIH by 14.65% over the last quarter.

