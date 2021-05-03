Perma-Pipe International Holdings (NASDAQ:PPIH) Is Making Moderate Use Of Debt

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) does carry debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Perma-Pipe International Holdings's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Perma-Pipe International Holdings had US$12.3m of debt in January 2021, down from US$15.7m, one year before. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$7.17m, its net debt is less, at about US$5.16m.

How Strong Is Perma-Pipe International Holdings' Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGM:PPIH Debt to Equity History May 3rd 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Perma-Pipe International Holdings had liabilities of US$28.3m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$25.1m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$7.17m as well as receivables valued at US$29.4m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$16.8m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Perma-Pipe International Holdings has a market capitalization of US$52.9m, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is Perma-Pipe International Holdings's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

Over 12 months, Perma-Pipe International Holdings made a loss at the EBIT level, and saw its revenue drop to US$85m, which is a fall of 34%. That makes us nervous, to say the least.

Caveat Emptor

While Perma-Pipe International Holdings's falling revenue is about as heartwarming as a wet blanket, arguably its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss is even less appealing. Its EBIT loss was a whopping US$11m. Considering that alongside the liabilities mentioned above does not give us much confidence that company should be using so much debt. Quite frankly we think the balance sheet is far from match-fit, although it could be improved with time. However, it doesn't help that it burned through US$1.8m of cash over the last year. So to be blunt we think it is risky. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. We've identified 1 warning sign with Perma-Pipe International Holdings , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

