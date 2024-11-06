Perma-Pipe International announces $15M in contract awards

Perma-Pipe International (PPIH) announced $6M in new project awards in the MENA region. Additionally, the company announced $9M in new project awards in the Americas. “These new project awards will utilize Perma-Pipe’s anti-corrosion coatings capabilities and the XTRU-THERM insulation system, a spray-applied polyurethane foam jacketed with a high-density polyethylene casing. These new project awards further complement our backlog, which has experienced considerable growth. Backlog was $75.0 million at July 31, 2024 and is now in excess of $100.0 million,” the company stated. Marc Huber, Sr. Vice President for Perma-Pipe’s Americas region, added, “We are delighted with these awards which demonstrate the buoyancy in the Americas market and the continual strengthening of our position in the USA and Canada.”

