Perma-Fix Partners With UA Plumbers & Steamfitters Local 598

(RTTNews) - Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (PESI) a provider of nuclear and mixed waste management services, on Monday announced that it had signed a Project Labor Agreement with UA Plumbers & Steamfitters Local 598.

The objective of this partnership is to supply a labor force for the Perma-Fix Northwest Facility to provide a supplement treatment which is expected to support the U.S. Department of Energy's glassifying process for the safe transport and disposal off-site for Hanford's Low Activity Tank Waste.

The company stated that the U.S. Department of Energy has been exploring options to add more waste treatment capacity for the 56 million gallons of radioactive and hazardous chemical waste currently stored in underground tanks on the Hanford Reservation.

