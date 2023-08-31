Perma-Fix Environmental Services (PESI) Price Target Increased by 5.56% to 19.38

The average one-year price target for Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) has been revised to 19.38 / share. This is an increase of 5.56% from the prior estimate of 18.36 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 19.19 to a high of 19.95 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 44.63% from the latest reported closing price of 13.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 72 funds or institutions reporting positions in Perma-Fix Environmental Services. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 18.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PESI is 0.20%, a decrease of 6.71%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.60% to 4,284K shares. The put/call ratio of PESI is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Heartland Advisors holds 531K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 678K shares, representing a decrease of 27.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PESI by 32.49% over the last quarter.

HRTVX - HEARTLAND VALUE FUND Investor Class holds 500K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 520K shares, representing a decrease of 4.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PESI by 12.00% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 325K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Potomac Capital Management holds 301K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 324K shares, representing a decrease of 7.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PESI by 12.58% over the last quarter.

Perritt Capital Management holds 207K shares representing 1.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 236K shares, representing a decrease of 14.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PESI by 19.99% over the last quarter.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. is a nuclear and waste management services company, and a leading provider of nuclear and mixed waste management services. The Company's nuclear waste services include management and treatment of radioactive and mixed waste for hospitals, research labs and institutions, federal agencies, including the U.S Department of Energy ('DOE'), the U.S Department of Defense ('DOD'), and the commercial nuclear industry. The Company's nuclear services group provides project management, waste management, environmental restoration, decontamination and decommissioning, new build construction, and radiological protection, safety and industrial hygiene capability to its clients. The Company operates four nuclear waste treatment facilities and provides nuclear services at DOE, DOD, and commercial facilities, nationwide.

