Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:PESI) Business Is Trailing The Market But Its Shares Aren't

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 21x, you may consider Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) as a stock to potentially avoid with its 27.9x P/E ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's lofty.

Earnings have risen firmly for Perma-Fix Environmental Services recently, which is pleasing to see. It might be that many expect the respectable earnings performance to beat most other companies over the coming period, which has increased investors’ willingness to pay up for the stock. If not, then existing shareholders may be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

NasdaqCM:PESI Price Based on Past Earnings April 30th 2021

Want the full picture on earnings, revenue and cash flow for the company? Then our free report on Perma-Fix Environmental Services will help you shine a light on its historical performance.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The High P/E?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as high as Perma-Fix Environmental Services' is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the market.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a worthy increase of 13%. Although, the latest three year period in total hasn't been as good as it didn't manage to provide any growth at all. Therefore, it's fair to say that earnings growth has been inconsistent recently for the company.

Weighing that recent medium-term earnings trajectory against the broader market's one-year forecast for expansion of 19% shows it's noticeably less attractive on an annualised basis.

In light of this, it's alarming that Perma-Fix Environmental Services' P/E sits above the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are ignoring the fairly limited recent growth rates and are hoping for a turnaround in the company's business prospects. Only the boldest would assume these prices are sustainable as a continuation of recent earnings trends is likely to weigh heavily on the share price eventually.

What We Can Learn From Perma-Fix Environmental Services' P/E?

While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

Our examination of Perma-Fix Environmental Services revealed its three-year earnings trends aren't impacting its high P/E anywhere near as much as we would have predicted, given they look worse than current market expectations. When we see weak earnings with slower than market growth, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the high P/E lower. Unless the recent medium-term conditions improve markedly, it's very challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

And what about other risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Perma-Fix Environmental Services you should know about.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on Perma-Fix Environmental Services, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.