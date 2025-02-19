Perma-Fix Environmental Services Announces Successful Advancement and Full-Scale Commercial Operation of PFAS Treatment Technology

Perma-Fix updates on its PFAS treatment technology, achieving success in full-scale operations and advancing strategic partnerships.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. announced significant advancements in its PFAS destruction technology, Perma-FAS, following the initiation of commercial treatment with a 1,000-gallon PFAS Destruction Reactor at their Florida site in Q4 2024. The system has shown exceptional effectiveness in treating PFAS-contaminated waste, demonstrating high levels of PFAS destruction and operational efficiency. Perma-Fix is actively engaging with waste generators and disposal firms to meet the growing demand for PFAS destruction solutions, particularly concerning Aqueous Film-Forming Foam waste. The company is also working on a second-generation treatment unit, expected to triple the current system’s capacity and enhance revenue potential. CEO Mark Duff emphasized the technology's proven effectiveness and economic viability, while Founder Lou Centofanti noted the increasing demand for scalable and cost-efficient PFAS solutions, positioning Perma-Fix as a leader in the field.

Perma-Fix has successfully commenced commercial full-scale treatment of PFAS-contaminated waste, showcasing the effectiveness of its proprietary Perma-FAS technology in real-world applications.

Demand for the company's PFAS destruction solutions is increasing, positioning Perma-Fix for potential growth through strategic partnerships and a diverse customer base, including industries facing stringent regulatory pressures.

The company is advancing the development of a second-generation treatment unit that is projected to be three times the capacity of the current system, which could significantly enhance revenue potential and operational efficiency.

Despite the positive advancements, the company acknowledges potential risks related to government funding for remediation projects, which could impact the company's future revenues.

The press release heavily relies on forward-looking statements, indicating uncertainty regarding the execution of partnerships and operational plans that could affect investor confidence.

The mention of "various business risks and uncertainties" may raise concerns among investors about the company's ability to deliver on its promises and maintain profitability.

What is Perma-Fix's PFAS treatment technology?

Perma-Fix's PFAS treatment technology, called Perma-FAS, effectively destroys PFAS contaminants using a specialized treatment reactor.

Where is the PFAS Destruction Reactor located?

The PFAS Destruction Reactor is located at the Perma-Fix site in Florida.

What are the benefits of Perma-Fix's PFAS destruction technology?

The technology offers operational efficiency, significant cost savings, and superior performance compared to traditional PFAS treatment methods.

Who are Perma-Fix's target customers for PFAS treatment?

Perma-Fix targets waste generators, disposal firms, landfill owners, and industrial facilities dealing with PFAS contamination.

When will the new treatment unit be operational?

The new treatment unit is projected to be operational later in 2025, increasing treatment capacity significantly.

$PESI insiders have traded $PESI stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PESI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK DUFF (President and CEO) has made 4 purchases buying 2,100 shares for an estimated $21,230 and 0 sales.

We have seen 35 institutional investors add shares of $PESI stock to their portfolio, and 37 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ATLANTA, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: PESI)



(the “Company” or “Perma-Fix”) today provided an update on the progress and advancements in its proprietary PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) treatment technology, Perma-FAS. In Q4 2024, Perma-Fix initiated commercial full-scale treatment with its 1,000 gallon PFAS Destruction Reactor located at the Perma-Fix of Florida site. After several months of continuous operation, treating commercial PFAS-contaminated waste, the system has delivered exceptional results, confirming its effectiveness in PFAS destruction.





Perma-Fix’s technology is successfully processing and eliminating various types of carbon-fluorine chains at operationally efficient temperatures. Extensive testing, including laboratory and pilot studies, has been validated in full-scale operations, demonstrating high levels of PFAS destruction. The system has also supported multiple demonstrations, leading to refinements that improve operability and cost-effectiveness.





As demand for effective PFAS destruction treatment grows, Perma-Fix is actively working with waste generators and disposal firms, particularly those managing Aqueous Film-Forming Foam (“AFFF”) and foam fractionator’s waste. In addition to the Company’s own customers, Perma-Fix is engaged in advanced discussions with several firms to establish strategic partnerships that are expected to generate a steady flow of large volumes of concentrated PFAS waste.





The increasing regulatory focus on PFAS contamination is driving market demand for PFAS destruction treatment solutions that limit future environmental liability. Perma-Fix is well-positioned to serve a diverse customer base, such as landfill owners, industrial facilities, and the oil and gas sector, including customers with concentrated PFAS waste from foam fractionation systems. The system's ability to process high concentrations of PFAS waste efficiently provides significant cost savings and operational benefits versus current alternatives such as incineration and super critical water oxidation.





In parallel with the launch of our high concentration liquids treatment system, the Company is accelerating its research focus to apply its technology to provide effective treatment solutions for granular activated carbon (“GAC”) and contaminated soils, meeting the growing need for remediation services.





Simultaneously, Perma-Fix is advancing the development of its second-generation treatment unit. This unit is projected to be three times the capacity of the current system, significantly increasing throughput and revenue potential while improving operational efficiency. The Company expects the new treatment unit to be operational later this year.





Mark Duff, CEO of Perma-Fix: "Our technology has now proven its ability to destroy PFAS contaminants at an impressive scale. We've treated thousands of gallons of commercial waste, demonstrating not only the effectiveness of our approach but also its economic viability. This reinforces our confidence that Perma-Fix is at the forefront of PFAS treatment solutions. As we continue expanding operations, our ability to scale efficiently while maintaining cost-effectiveness remains critical. With ongoing refinements, we are committed to ensuring our technology remains the top choice for industries facing PFAS contamination challenges."





Lou Centofanti, Founder and Executive Vice President of Perma-Fix: "We are witnessing growing demand from waste generators and disposal firms looking for an effective, scalable, and cost-efficient PFAS destruction treatment. Our technology stands apart due to its efficiency and level of PFAS destruction, exceeding the performance of traditional methods. We have already demonstrated industry-leading destruction efficacy, and as we continue refining our system, including our ability to recycle treatment reagents, we remain focused on delivering even greater operational efficiency. The need for sustainable and economically viable PFAS solutions is rising, and Perma-Fix is well-positioned to meet this challenge with our technologies."







About Perma-Fix Environmental Services







Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. is a nuclear services company and leading provider of environmental remediation and mixed waste management services. The Company's nuclear waste services include management and treatment of radioactive and mixed waste for hospitals, research labs and institutions, federal agencies, including the U.S. Department of Energy (“DOE”), the Department of Defense (“DOD”), and the commercial nuclear industry. The Company’s nuclear services group provides project management, waste management, environmental remediation, decontamination and decommissioning, demolition, and radiological protection, safety and industrial hygiene capability to our clients. The Company operates four nuclear waste treatment facilities and provides nuclear services at DOE, DOD, and commercial facilities nationwide.





Please visit us at



http://www.perma-fix.com



.







This press release contains “forward-looking statements” which are based largely on the Company's expectations and are subject to various business risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Forward-looking statements generally are identifiable by use of the words such as “believe”, “expects”, “intends”, “anticipate”, “plans to”, “estimates”, “projects”, and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: establish strategic partnerships that are expected to generate a steady flow of PFAS waste; well-positioned to serve a diverse customer base; new treatment unit to be operational later this year; and well-positioned to meet sustainable and economically viable PFAS solution with our technology. These forward-looking statements are intended to qualify for the safe harbors from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While the Company believes the expectations reflected in this news release are reasonable, it can give no assurance such expectations will prove to be correct. There are a variety of factors which could cause future outcomes to differ materially from those described in this release, including, without limitation, future economic conditions; industry conditions; competitive pressures; our ability to apply and market our new technologies; the government or such other party to a contract granted to us fails to abide by or comply with the contract or to deliver waste as anticipated under the contract or terminates existing contracts; Congress fails to provides funding for the DOD’s and DOE’s remediation projects; inability to obtain new foreign and domestic remediation contracts; acceptance of our technology; and the additional factors referred to under “Risk Factors” and "Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" of our 2023 Form 10-K and Form 10-Qs for quarters ended March 31, 2024, June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2024. The Company makes no commitment to disclose any revisions to forward-looking statements, or any facts, events or circumstances after the date hereof that bear upon forward-looking statements.









Contacts:







David K. Waldman-US Investor Relations





Crescendo Communications, LLC





(212) 671-1021





Herbert Strauss- European Investor Relations







herbert@eu-ir.com







+43 316 296 316



