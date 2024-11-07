Perma-fix Environmental announces completion of Perma-FAS system

Perma-Fix Environmental (PESI) Services announces the successful completion of the fabrication, installation, commissioning, and startup of its first full-scale commercial Perma-FAS system for PFAS destruction at the Company’s Perma-Fix Florida facility. This landmark development in Perma-Fix’s PFAS treatment technology marks a significant step forward in the safe, energy-efficient destruction of PFAS, commonly known as “forever chemicals.”

