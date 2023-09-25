Perkins Coie investment funds co-leader moves to law firm Schulte

By Sara Merken

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Law firm Schulte Roth & Zabel said on Monday that it has hired Michael Didiuk, a former U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission lawyer who most recently practiced at Perkins Coie.

Didiuk joins Schulte's New York office as a partner in its investment management regulatory and compliance group. He joined Perkins Coie in 2017 and co-chaired the firm's private investment funds practice.

New York-founded Schulte is known for its work for hedge funds and others in the financial services sector.

Didiuk spent nearly eight years at the SEC after working at several other big law firms. He worked in the agency's Division of Examinations leading examinations of investment advisers and in other roles in the Division of Investment Management's chief counsel's office and as counsel to two SEC commissioners.

The SEC in August adopted new rules that will shine a light on private equity and hedge fund expenses and fees, marking an overhaul of rules for the $20 trillion private fund industry.

Six private equity and hedge fund trade groups sued the SEC earlier this month, arguing the agency overstepped its statutory authority when adopting the new rules. The SEC said at the time it will defend the new rules in court.

The new rules will bring a "sea change" to how private fund advisors and funds operate, with added compliance and legal costs, Didiuk said.

Marc Elovitz, co-managing partner of Schulte, said Didiuk adds regulatory and business expertise to the firm as the industry faces more regulation.

Perkins Coie declined to comment on his departure.

(Reporting by Sara Merken)

