Perkins Capital Management Cuts Stake in FlexShopper (FPAY)

Fintel reports that Perkins Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.28MM shares of FlexShopper Inc (FPAY). This represents 5.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2021 they reported 1.31MM shares and 6.10% of the company, a decrease in shares of 1.84% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 225.22% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for FlexShopper is $3.74. The forecasts range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 225.22% from its latest reported closing price of $1.15.

The projected annual revenue for FlexShopper is $144MM, an increase of 17.67%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 38 funds or institutions reporting positions in FlexShopper. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 5.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FPAY is 0.10%, a decrease of 8.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.86% to 3,435K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 425K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors holds 329K shares representing 1.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 325K shares, representing an increase of 1.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FPAY by 53.48% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 288K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 188K shares, representing an increase of 34.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FPAY by 278.30% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 192K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 180K shares, representing an increase of 6.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FPAY by 124.54% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 155K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

FlexShopper Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

FlexShopper, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of FlexShopper, Inc., is a financial and technology company that provides brand name electronics, home furnishings and other durable goods to consumers on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis through its e-commerce marketplace and patent pending LTO payment method. FlexShopper also provides LTO technology platforms to retailers and e-retailers to facilitate transactions with consumers that want to acquire their products, but do not have sufficient cash or credit. FlexShopper approves consumers utilizing its proprietary consumer screening model, collects from consumers under an LTO contract and funds the LTO transactions by paying merchants for the goods.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.