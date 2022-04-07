PerkinElmer's (PKI) New Assay Kits to Detect CHO HCP Impurities

PerkinElmer. Inc. PKI recently launched two ready-to-use Homogenous Time Resolved Technology (HTRF) and AlphaLISA no-wash assay kits. These kits have been created to quickly and easily identify and quantify CHO host cell protein (HCP) impurities during biopharmaceutical manufacturing.



It is worth mentioning that these kits are the first on the market that have been developed to carry out the abovementioned function. Apart from this, these kits are easily automatable and can be miniaturized to a small sample volume, thereby substantially enhancing throughput to 384-well plates.



This announcement is likely to strengthen PerkinElmer’s robust product portfolio further.

Benefits of the Assays

Recombinant therapeutic proteins, like monoclonal antibodies, some vaccines and other biologics, must be free of residual HCP impurities to avert immunogenicity or lower potency, stability or overall effectiveness of a drug.



Per management, the capability to identify, quantify and eliminate CHO HCP impurities during the biopharmaceuticals manufacturing process continues to pose a challenge. These kits have been developed to make this important step more effective and efficient within existing workflows, thereby providing quality control and successful biotherapeutics.



PerkinElmer can aid scientists with end-to-end workflow solutions, which range from early-stage drug discovery and development with assays, cell lines, microplates and plate readers to later-stage research and development with high-content screening, image analysis and data management, automated liquid handling and more through the addition of these assays.

Market Prospects

Per a report by Allied Market Research, the global biopharmaceuticals market was valued at $186,470 million in 2017 and is anticipated to reach $526,008 million by 2025, witnessing a CAGR of 13.8% from 2018 to 2025. Hence, this announcement comes at an opportune time for PerkinElmer.

Recent Developments

In March, PerkinElmer launched its FT-IR liquid food testing platform, including instruments, software and streamlined workflows. While the LQA300 TM FT-IR system leverages PerkinElmer’s FT-IR Spectroscopy technology, the LactoScope 300TM FT-IR system expands the company’s FT-IR dairy portfolio.



In the same month, the company announced a long-term collaboration with P1 Fuels — a specialist in the formulation, production and delivery of advanced, fossil-free performance fuels for racing teams and the automotive industry. Through this deal, PerkinElmer will work with P1 Fuels to aid the automotive sector, including motorsports, shift to climate-neutral, fossil-free fuels.

Price Performance

Shares of the Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 26.2% in a year’s time compared with the industry’s rally of 7.3%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.