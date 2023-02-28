PerkinElmer's (PKI) Latest Launch to Boost Research Workflows

PerkinElmer, Inc. PKI recently launched the EnVision Nexus system. The platform, which is the company’s fastest and most sensitive multimode plate reader to date, has been designed for demanding high-throughput screening applications and for accelerating drug discovery efforts.

PerkinElmer will be showcasing the ultrasensitive platform for high-throughput screening applications at SLAS2023, along with its newest NGS liquid handler, while highlighting other workflow innovations.

The latest launch will likely significantly strengthen PerkinElmer's Life Sciences business unit in the broader Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment.

Significance of the Launch

The EnVision Nexus platform, with complementary microplates and optimized reagents from PerkinElmer’s drug discovery reagents portfolio (including proprietary HTRF and AlphaLISA technologies and the latest reagent kits), is expected to provide researchers with increased assay flexibility.

The EnVision Nexus system, which features high-throughput and fast dual detectors, is expected to enable researchers to screen millions of samples with increased accuracy, speed and sensitivity.

Per management, the company is currently focusing on transforming drug discovery, which begins in the lab. It is here where the researchers can leverage multimode plate reader technology, like the EnVision Nexus system, to increase R&D productivity at almost every stage of their process.

Industry Prospects

Per a report by Precedence Research, the global drug discovery market was valued at $74.96 billion in 2021 and is expected to be worth around $161.76 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 8.9%. Factors like the rising prevalence of various chronic diseases, rising healthcare expenditure and the growth in the pharmaceutical industry led by the rapid growth of biopharmaceuticals are likely to drive the market.

Given the market potential, the latest launch is expected to strengthen PerkinElmer’s global business.

Recent Developments in Discovery & Analytical Solutions Segment

This month, PerkinElmer reported its results for fourth-quarter 2022, where its Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment reported a robust uptick in revenues from continuing operations, both on a reported and organic basis. Also, on a combined operations basis (combination of continuing operations and discontinued operations), the segment reported solid revenues on a reported and organic basis.

In November 2022, PerkinElmer launched ready-to-use Adeno-associated Virus Vectors Detection Kits to aid researchers working on gene therapies for various serious diseases. The validated and fully-automatable assays are built on PerkinElmer's proprietary AlphaLISA technology.

Price Performance

Shares of the company have lost 30.5% in the past year compared with the industry’s 8.3% decline and the S&P 500's 9.2% fall.



