PerkinElmer's (PKI) Arm Introduces Two CE-Marked Assays

PerkinElmer, Inc.’s PKI company — EUROIMMUN — recently introduced two CE-marked assays that allow the identification of IgG antibodies that form against SARS-CoV-2 and are available to laboratories in countries accepting the CE mark. The two assays are the Anti-SARS-CoV-2 RBD ChLIA (IgG) and the Anti-SARS-CoV-2 Omicron ELISA (IgG).



It is worth mentioning that the EUROIMMUNCOVID-19 diagnostics portfolio also comprises two real-time PCR tests, an antigen ELISA for acute diagnostics, and a number of serological tests for differentiated identification of antibodies (IgA, IgM, IgG) against SARS-CoV-2 antigens. Apart from this, EUROIMMUN provides an Interferon-gamma Release Assay (IGRA) to ascertain the activity of SARS-CoV-2-reactive T cells.



This announcement is likely to provide a boost to the company’s Diagnostics business.

More on the News

According to research, immune responses to SARS-CoV-2 infection (usually measured by neutralizing antibody titers) can be extremely varied among people. The understanding of how antibody levels decline over a period of time in certain individuals and populations can produce answers with respect to crucial epidemiological, clinical and virological questions.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Per management at EUROIMMUN, at present, there is no uniform serological correlate that can determine if a person’s immune system has the capability to effectively defend against SARS-CoV-2. Due to this, continued research into humoral immunity and the body’s response to pathogens like SARS-CoV-2 remains critical, thereby enabling the company to continue innovating and developing assays to aid discoveries in this space.



It is noteworthy to mention that the Anti-SARS-CoV-2 RBD ChLIA (IgG) assay is suitable for the determination of IgG antibody responses both after infection or vaccination with a spike protein-based vaccine. Meanwhile, the Anti-SARS-CoV-2 Omicron ELISA (IgG) complements EUROMMUN's portfolio of SARS-CoV-2 offerings.

Market Prospects

Per a report by Grand View Research, the global research antibodies market size was worth $3.6 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2028. Hence, this announcement is well-timed for PerkinElmer’s company.

Recent Developments

This month, PerkinElmer introduced the research use only (RUO) BioQule NGS System, which is an automated benchtop solution for next-generation sequencing (NGS) library preparation of up to eight samples. Backed by automated thermocycling, integrated quality control through optical quantification and strong liquid handling technology into a single device, the BioQule NGS System can help researchers in delivering superior quality NGS libraries.



Last month, PerkinElmer announced that ultrarapid whole genome sequencing (urWGS) would be available through PerkinElmer Genomics. This latest addition to the company’s whole genome sequencing (WGS) testing menu will help physicians with all-inclusive and meaningful results in five days to inform clinical management and bolster outcomes for critically ill patients in neonatal and pediatric intensive care units (NICUs and PICUs).

Price Performance

Shares of the Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have lost 8.8% in a year’s time compared with the industry’s decline of 12.1%.

