PerkinElmer's Hand Sanitizer Analyzer to Test for Methanol

PerkinElmer, Inc. PKI recently announced that its Hand Sanitizer Analyzer instrument can be utilized to test the presence of methanol in alcohol-based hand sanitizer products with pass/fail results outcome delivered in 30 seconds or less.

Notably, the Hand Sanitizer Analyzer is part of PerkinElmer’s comprehensive portfolio of solutions, helping lab professionals and scientists all over the world in their fight against COVID-19.

This instrument is likely to boost the company’s Human Health operating segment.

More About PerkinElmer’s Hand Sanitizer Analyzer

In recent times, there have been warnings and recalls from the FDA, indicating that methanol can be toxic to consumers if absorbed through the skin and life threatening if ingested. The Hand Sanitizer Analyzer instrument, commercially launched in April 2020, also tests hand sanitizers for concentration levels of desired alcohols, such as ethanol and isopropanol, to help ensure compliance with WHO, USP or FDA guidelines.

The compact and portable analyzer is based on the company’s Spectrum Two FT-IR spectrometer solution. The underlying technology enables quick detection of methanol contamination down to 0.03% (or 300 parts per million), which is more sensitive than the FDA-mandated detection limits.

With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing, it is essential that consumers trust the safety and proficiency of alcohol-based hand sanitizer products. The PerkinElmer Hand Sanitizer Analyzer delivers swift and reliable results to producers and suppliers of these high-demand products, protecting consumers and avoiding counterfeit ingredient use and recalls.

Recent Developments

Lately, PerkinElmer has been making a plethora of product launches to expedite its fight against COVID-19.

In August 2020, the company launched a series of scalable and modular explorer workstations for SARS-CoV-2 testing, equipped to prepare and conduct up to 10,000 COVID-19 tests per day. These modular and scalable workstations will help laboratories boost SARS-CoV-2 testing capacity and deliver results swiftly.

In July, the company launched a dry blood spot (DBS)-based test for SARS-CoV-2 IgG using its GSP/DELFIA platform. The platform enables processing of up to 5,000 samples per day. The finger-prick sample collection device facilitates both decentralized sample collection and high-throughput testing.

Market Prospects

Per a report published on Grand View Research, the global molecular diagnostics market was valued at $9.2 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $18.2 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 9%. Hence, the latest development has been a well-timed one for PerkinElmer.

Price Performance

Over the past three months, shares of the company have gained 27.3% compared with the industry’s growth of 22.5%.

