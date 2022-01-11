PerkinElmer Trading 5% Down

(RTTNews) - Shares of Diagnostics & Research company PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI) are falling more than 5% Monday morning despite providing fourth-quarter outlook, better than analysts' view.

The company expects adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations to be at least $2.40 for the fourth quarter, better than the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters at $2.12 per share.

PerkinElmer said its reported revenue in the fourth quarter is expected to decline 1% year-over-year. The consensus estimate stands at 8.2% decline.

PKI, currently at $174.34, has traded in the range of $119.95- $203.16 in the last one year.

