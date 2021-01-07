PerkinElmer To Acquire Oxford Immunotec - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI) and Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (OXFD) have reached an agreement on terms under which PerkinElmer will acquire Oxford Immunotec. Oxford shareholders will be entitled to receive $22.00 in cash for each outstanding ordinary share. This value the company's entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital at approximately $591 million.

Headquartered in Abingdon, UK, Oxford Immunotec is recognized as a global leader of proprietary test kits for latent tuberculosis.

PerkinElmer anticipates the deal to be modestly accretive to non-GAAP earnings in year-one following the close.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.