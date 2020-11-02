PerkinElmer To Acquire Horizon Discovery Group - Quick Facts

Markets
PerkinElmer To Acquire Horizon Discovery Group

(RTTNews) - PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI) and Horizon Discovery Group plc (HZD.L) have reached an agreement on the terms of a recommended all cash offer, under which PerkinElmer will acquire Horizon for approximately $383 million. The deal has a total enterprise value of approximately $368 million. Headquartered in Cambridge, UK, Horizon Discovery Group is a provider of CRISPR and RNAi reagents, cell models, cell engineering and base editing offerings.

PerkinElmer expects the acquisition to be modestly accretive to non-GAAP earnings in year-one following the close.

