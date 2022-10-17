PerkinElmer Sees Q3 Adj. EPS To Exceed Prior Guidance

Markets
(RTTNews) - PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI) announced Monday that it anticipates organic revenue growth, non-COVID organic revenue growth, and adjusted earnings per share for the third quarter to exceed its prior guidance.

Total revenue is expected to be near the high end of the range of prior guidance due to larger than expected headwinds from foreign exchange.

For the third quarter, the company had expected adjusted earnings in the range of $1.40 to $1.45 per share on revenues between $1.02 billion and $1.03 billion.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.44 per share on revenues of $1.01 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

