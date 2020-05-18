PerkinElmer Says US Investigation Does N't Target Company Or Its Personnel

(RTTNews) - Responding to Reuters' article, PerkinElmer Inc. (PKI) said Monday that it is not aware of wrongdoing by the company, as implied by Reuters, nor does PerkinElmer have any information that the company or any of the company's personnel are the target of a government investigation.

Earlier today, Reuters reported that PerkinElmer faces U.S. investigation into its role in an alleged Medicare fraud involving tens of thousands of unnecessary genetic cancer tests, earning millions of dollars.

Meanwhile, PerkinElmer said it has supported government efforts to identify and prevent abusive practices in healthcare.

Medical diagnostic firm said it has received subpoenas from the government regarding investigations into third parties, and has fully cooperated with authorities and will continue to do so.

