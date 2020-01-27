Markets
PerkinElmer Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - PerkinElmer (PKI) reported earnings for fourth quarter that declined from last year.

The company's profit totaled $64.50 million, or $0.58 per share. This compares with $71.29 million, or $0.64 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.33 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.5% to $805.50 million from $756.35 million last year.

PerkinElmer earnings at a glance:

-EPS (Q4): $1.35 vs. $1.18 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.33 -Revenue (Q4): $805.50 Mln vs. $756.35 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.70 Next quarter revenue guidance: $700 Mln

