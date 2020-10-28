PerkinElmer Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - PerkinElmer (PKI) revealed earnings for its third quarter that climbed from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $176.70 million, or $1.57 per share. This compares with $58.56 million, or $0.52 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.50 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 36.4% to $964.03 million from $706.92 million last year.

PerkinElmer earnings at a glance:

-EPS (Q3): $2.09 vs. $1.06 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.50 -Revenue (Q3): $964.03 Mln vs. $706.92 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.60 - $3.00 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.12 - $1.23 Bln

