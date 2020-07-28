Markets
PKI

PerkinElmer Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - PerkinElmer (PKI) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year.

The company's earnings came in at $137.16 million, or $1.23 per share. This compares with $69.09 million, or $0.62 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.88 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.3% to $811.72 million from $722.52 million last year.

PerkinElmer earnings at a glance:

-EPS (Q2): $1.57 vs. $1.00 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.88 -Revenue (Q2): $811.72 Mln vs. $722.52 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.18 - $1.53 Next quarter revenue guidance: $760 - $860 Mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PKI

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular