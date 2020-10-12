Markets
PKI

PerkinElmer Projects Q3 Organic Revenue Growth Of Approx. 33% - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI) said the company expects reported and organic revenue growth of approximately 35% and 33%, respectively, for the third quarter. COVID-19 related solutions generated approximately $280 million of revenue in the third quarter.

PerkinElmer said the strong revenue growth performance was driven by continued better-than-expected demand for the company's full-suite of solutions aimed at helping support customers' COVID-19 testing needs across the globe.

The company will release its third quarter financial results after market close on October 28, 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PKI

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular