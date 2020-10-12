PerkinElmer Projects Q3 Organic Revenue Growth Of Approx. 33% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI) said the company expects reported and organic revenue growth of approximately 35% and 33%, respectively, for the third quarter. COVID-19 related solutions generated approximately $280 million of revenue in the third quarter.

PerkinElmer said the strong revenue growth performance was driven by continued better-than-expected demand for the company's full-suite of solutions aimed at helping support customers' COVID-19 testing needs across the globe.

The company will release its third quarter financial results after market close on October 28, 2020.

