PerkinElmer (PKI) Up 1.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for PerkinElmer (PKI). Shares have added about 1.9% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is PerkinElmer due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

PerkinElmer Q1 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

PerkinElmer, Inc. reported first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $3.72, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.03 per share by 22.8%. Moreover, the bottom line witnessed significant improvement compared with the year-ago quarter.

Revenue Details

Based in Waltham, MA, this leading MedTech company reported revenues of $1.31 billion, up 100.4% from the year-ago quarter and 92% organically. Adjusted revenues in the reported quarter were $1.31 billion, up 100.6% year over year. The top line also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13.7%.

Segment Details

Discover & Analytics Solutions



At this segment, revenues were $455 million, reflecting a rise of 14.3% from the year-ago quarter. Organically, the segment saw an increase of 6% in the quarter under review. Per management, broad-based growth across life sciences, food and applied markets contributed to the upside.



Coming to profits at the DAS segment, the company reported first-quarter 2021 adjusted operating income of $76 million, up 40.7% from the year-ago quarter.



Diagnostics segment



Revenues at this segment amounted to $853 million, up 235.8% on a year-over-year basis. Organically, the segment soared 227% in the first quarter.

Per management, strength in immunodiagnostics and applied genomics business drove the upside, with reproductive health business line returning to growth for the first time since fourth-quarter 2019.



Adjusted operating income in the segment totaled $483 million, compared with $59 million in the year-ago quarter.

Geographical Details

Per management, the major geographies witnessed a solid first quarter with Europe and the United States exhibiting triple-digit growth, while Asia Pacific recorded strong double-digit growth. China saw year-over-year improvement in the quarter under review.

Margin Analysis

Adjusted gross profit in the quarter amounted to $809.7 million, up 148.9% year over year. Adjusted gross margin, as a percentage of revenues was 61.9%, up 1200 basis points (bps) year over year.



Adjusted operating income was $541.8 million, which skyrocketed 443.9% from the year-ago quarter. Adjusted operating margin, as a percentage of revenues was 41.4%, up 2610 bps.

Financial Update

The company exited the first quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $988.2 million, compared with $402 million in the prior quarter.



During the reported quarter, net cash provided by operating activities amounted to $473.5 million, compared with $60.1 million in the year-ago period.

2021 Guidance

PerkinElmer has provided guidance for second-quarter 2021 and raised full-year 2021 outlook.



For second-quarter 2021, the company projects adjusted earnings per share of at least $2.35. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $2.36 per share. For the same period, revenues are projected to be around $1.11 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same stands at $1.05 billion.



For 2021, the company expects adjusted earnings per share to be $9.40 (up from the previous estimate of at least $8.50). The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $8.60 per share.



Revenues are anticipated to be $4.37 billion (up from the prior estimate of at least $4.08 billion).

