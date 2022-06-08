PerkinElmer (PKI) Unveils New NGS System to Aid Genomic Analysis

PerkinElmer, Inc. PKI recently introduced the research use only (RUO) BioQule NGS System, which is an automated benchtop solution for next-generation sequencing (NGS) library preparation of up to eight samples. Backed by automated thermocycling, integrated quality control through optical quantification and strong liquid handling technology into a single device, the BioQule NGS System can help researchers in delivering superior quality NGS libraries. These high-quality NGS libraries can deliver trustworthy, reproducible results in numerous applications that need genomic analysis.



The existing solutions for NGS library preparation are expensive and depend on external solutions to perform concentration measurements on their libraries. On the bright side, BioQule NGS System offers the in-built quantification of NGS libraries that it creates. In fact, methods and kits utilized with the BioQule NGS System are predeveloped and pre-verified, and the whole system can be installed, set up and run by the user without the need for specialized vendor support.



This announcement is likely to provide a further boost to PerkinElmer’s robust Diagnostics business.

More on the News

Per management, library preparation for NGS is an important yet complicated and error-prone procedure, which can be improved with automation — with respect to yield and cost benefits. The BioQule NGS System is an ideal solution for any lab that performs NGS library preparation, which includes small and mid-sized labs doing research in genomics and transcriptomics or large reference laboratories.



Interestingly, the BioQule NGS System can be customized to a given lab’s workflow requirements and does not need prior automation experience to use.



Apart from the simple design and walk-away automation abilities, the BioQule NGS System broadens opportunities when it comes to NGS library preparation as it requires as little as 10 ng of starting material to create libraries (others require 50 ng or more).



It is worth mentioning here that presently PerkinElmer provides two DNA library prep kits that are automated on the system — the NEXTFLEX Rapid XP DNA-Seq Kit and the NEXTFLEX Rapid DNA-Seq Kit 2.0. Also, additional library prep kits that are compatible with BioQule NGS System are presently under development.

Market Prospects

Per a report by Allied Market Research, the global NGS market accounted for $6,598.62 million in 2020 and is anticipated to reach $35,503.66 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 18.2%. Factors like an increase in genome mapping programs, growing applications of NGS in clinical diagnosis and the COVID-19 pandemic are likely to drive the market. Hence, the launch is well-timed for PerkinElmer.

Recent Developments

Last month, PerkinElmer announced that ultrarapid whole genome sequencing (urWGS) would be available through PerkinElmer Genomics. This latest addition to the company’s whole genome sequencing (WGS) testing menu will help physicians with all-inclusive and meaningful results in five days to inform clinical management and bolster outcomes for critically ill patients in neonatal and pediatric intensive care units (NICUs and PICUs).



In April, PerkinElmer announced the expansion of its in vivo imaging portfolio with the introduction of the Vega imaging system. This system is a first-of-its-kind ultrasound platform that integrates hands-free, automated technology with a high-throughput ability to advance non-invasive research and drug development studies of cancer, liver and kidney disease, cardiology, and more.

Price Performance

Shares of the Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 7.5% in a year’s time against the industry’s decline of 1%.

