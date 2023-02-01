PerkinElmer (PKI) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (Symbol: PKI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $140.00, changing hands as high as $142.50 per share. PerkinElmer, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PKI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PKI's low point in its 52 week range is $113.46 per share, with $190.56 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $141.03. The PKI DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

