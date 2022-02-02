PerkinElmer (PKI) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

PerkinElmer, Inc. PKI reported fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.56, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.15 per share by 19.1%. The bottom line, however, declined 35.4% from the year-ago quarter.



In full-year 2021 the company reported adjusted EPS of $11.36, up 36.9% from the previous year. The figure outpaced the consensus mark by 3.6%.



GAAP EPS in the quarter was $1.41 compared with the year-ago quarter’s figure of $3.38.

Revenue Details

Based in Waltham, MA, this leading MedTech company reported revenues of $1.36 billion, up 1% from the year-ago quarter but down 9% organically. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.5%.



In full-year 2021, the company reported revenues of $5.07 billion, up 33.9% from the previous year. The figure beat the consensus mark by 3%.

Segment Details

Discover & Analytics Solutions



At this segment, revenues were $655 million, reflecting a rise of 30% from the year-ago quarter. Organically, the segment witnessed an increase of 9%.



Coming to profits at the DAS segment, the company reported fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted operating income of $144 million, up 56.5% from the year-ago quarter.

PerkinElmer, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

PerkinElmer, Inc. price-eps-surprise | PerkinElmer, Inc. Quote

Diagnostics segment



Revenues at this segment amounted to $709 million, down 17% on a year-over-year basis. Organically, the segment decreased 20% in the fourth quarter.



Adjusted operating income in the segment totaled $335 million, down 33.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Margin Analysis

Adjusted gross profit in the quarter amounted to $811.6 million, down 4.9% year over year. Adjusted gross margin, as a percentage of revenues, was 59.5%, down 340 basis points (bps) year over year.



Selling, general and administrative expenses were $355.2 million, up 35% on a year-over-year basis. Research and development expenses amounted to $80.3 million, up 41.4% from the year-ago quarter.



Adjusted operating income was $458.7 million, which declined 19.7% from the year-ago quarter. Adjusted operating margin, as a percentage of revenues, was 33.6%, down 860 bps.

Financial Update

The company exited the fourth quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $618.3 million compared with $487.4 million a year ago.



Cumulative net cash provided by operating activities in the fourth quarter totaled $1.41 billion compared with $892.2 million in the year-ago quarter.

2022 Guidance

PerkinElmer has provided guidance for first-quarter 2022 and full-year 2022.



For first-quarter 2022, the company projects adjusted EPS in the range of $2.05-$2.10. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $1.46 per share. For the same period, revenues are anticipated to be in the band of $1.17-$1.19 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same stands at $1.07 billion.



For 2022, the company expects adjusted EPS to be in the range of $6.80 to $7.00. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $6.47 per share.



Revenues are anticipated between $4.42 billion and $4.50 billion. The consensus mark stands at $4.35 billion.

Conclusion

PerkinElmer exited the fourth quarter on a strong note, wherein both earnings and revenues beat their respective consensus mark. The company witnessed solid performance at Discover & Analytics Solutions segment in the quarter under review.



Per management, the company is well-poised to execute both its short and long-term goals on the back of perseverance and team effort.



However, contraction in both gross and operating margins is a woe. Weakness in the Diagnostics segment is disappointing. Apart from this, PerkinElmer continues to make acquisitions, which increases integration risks.

Zacks Rank

Currently, PerkinElmer carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Key Picks

Some better-ranked stocks that are supposed to report earnings soon are Cerner Corporation CERN, Baxter International Inc. BAX and AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. AMN.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Cerner’s fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted EPS is currently pegged at 88 cents. The consensus estimate for fourth-quarter 2021 revenues stands at $1.49 billion. The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Cerner has an estimated long-term growth rate of 12.8%. CERN’s earnings yield of 4% compares favorably with the industry’s negative yield.



Baxter currently has a Zacks Rank #1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted EPS is currently pegged at $1.03. The consensus estimate for fourth-quarter revenues stands at $3.35 billion.



Baxter has an estimated long-term growth rate of 9.5%. BAX’s earnings yield of 4.9% compares favorably with the industry’s negative yield.



AMN Healthcare currently sports a Zacks Rank #1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted EPS is currently pegged at $2.58. The consensus estimate for its revenues stands at $1.28 billion.



AMN Healthcare has an estimated long-term growth rate of 16.2%. AMN’s earnings yield of 6.7% compares favorably with the industry’s 1.1%.

Just Released: Zacks' 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +25.3% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.