PerkinElmer (PKI) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

PerkinElmer, Inc. PKI reported third-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.09, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.42 per share by 47.2%. Moreover, the bottom line surged 97.2% from the year-ago quarter.



Based in Waltham, MA, this leading MedTech company reported revenues of $964 million, up 36.4% from the year-ago quarter and 34% organically. Adjusted revenues in the reported quarter came in at $964.2 million, up 36.4% year over year. The top line also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 16.9%.

Segment Details

Discover & Analytics Solutions



At this segment, revenues were $423.6 million, reflecting a decline of 0.8% from the year-ago quarter. Organically, the segment saw a decrease of 3% in the quarter under review. Per management, continued strength in life sciences was more than offset by weak performance in food and applied markets.



Coming to profits at the DAS segment, the company reported third-quarter 2020 adjusted operating income of $62.5 million, down 27.5% from the year-ago quarter.

PerkinElmer, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Diagnostics segment



Revenues at this segment amounted to $540.4 million, up 93% on a year-over-year basis. Organically, the segment improved 92% in the third quarter. Per management, strength in immunodiagnostics and applied genomics business drove the upside. However, modest decline across reproductive health business line partially offset the upside.



Adjusted operating income in the segment totaled $260.3 million, up 226.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Geographical Details

Per management, the major geographies witnessed a solid third quarter with both Europe and United States witnessing strong double-digit growth. Asia Pacific (APAC) saw mid-single-digit growth in the quarter under review.

Margin Analysis

Adjusted gross profit in the quarter came in at $544.6 million, up 49.1% year over year. Adjusted gross margin, as a percentage of revenues was 56.5%, up 480 basis points (bps) year over year.



Adjusted operating income was $304.3 million, up 99.5% year over year. Adjusted operating margin, as a percentage of revenues was 31.6%, up 1000 bps.

Financial Update

The company exited the third quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $258.3 million, compared with $218.5 million in the prior quarter.



During the reported quarter, net cash provided by operating activities amounted to $211.4 million, compared with $106.7 million in the year-ago period.

Guidance

PerkinElmer has provided guidance for fourth-quarter 2020.



The company expects adjusted earnings per share in the range of $2.60-$3.00. Revenues are anticipated between $$1.12 billion and $1.23 billion.

Conclusion

PerkinElmer exited the third quarter on a strong note, with both earnings and revenues surpassing their respective consensus mark. The company witnessed robust performance by its core Diagnostics unit in the quarter under review. Robust growth in Europe and United States is also encouraging.



Further, expansion in both gross and operating margins buoys optimism. Solid show by Tulip and EUROIMMUN paints a bright picture.



However, Discover & Analytics segment displayed weak performance in the third quarter. Furthermore, PerkinElmer continues to make acquisitions, which increases integration risks.

Zacks Rank

Currently, PerkinElmer sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

