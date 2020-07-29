PerkinElmer (PKI) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

PerkinElmer, Inc. PKI reported second-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.57, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 93 cents per share by 68.8%. Moreover, the bottom line improved 57% from the year-ago quarter.



Based in Waltham, MA, this leading MedTech company reported revenues of $811.7 million, up 12.3% from the year-ago quarter and 13% organically. Adjusted revenues in the reported quarter came in at $811.9 million, up 12.3% year over year. The top line also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.3%.

Segment Details

Discover & Analytics Solutions



At this segment, revenues were $391 million, reflecting a decline of 9.9% from the year-ago quarter. Organically, the segment saw a decline of 10% in the quarter under review. Per management, continued strength in life sciences was more than offset by weak performance in food and applied markets.



Coming to profits at the DAS segment, the company reported second-quarter 2020 adjusted operating income of $57.4 million, down 29.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Diagnostics segment



Revenues at this segment amounted to $420.7 million, up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. Organically, the segment improved 48% in the second quarter. Per management, strength in immunodiagnostics and applied genomics business drove the upside. However, modest decline across reproductive health business line partially offset the upside.



Adjusted operating income in the segment totaled $189.6 million, up 137.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Geographical Details

Per management, the major geographies witnessed a mixed second quarter with low double-digit organic revenue growth in the United States. While Europe saw strong double-digit growth, Asia Pacific (APAC) remained flat on a year-over-year basis. China exhibited sequential improvement.

Margin Analysis

Adjusted gross profit in the quarter came in at $463.9 million, up 25.8% year over year. Adjusted gross margin, as a percentage of revenues was 57.1%, up 610 basis points (bps) year over year.



Adjusted operating income was $228.2 million, up 56.3% year over year. Adjusted operating margin, as a percentage of revenues was 28.1%, up 790 bps.

Financial Update

The company exited the second quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $218.5 million, increasing 13.9% from the year-end 2019.



During the reported quarter, net cash provided by operating activities amounted to $138.6 million, compared with net cash utilized in operating activities of $46.9 million in the year-ago period.

Guidance

PerkinElmer has provided guidance for third-quarter 2020.



The company expects adjusted earnings per share in the range of $1.18-$1.53. Revenues are anticipated between $760 million and $860 million.

Conclusion

PerkinElmer exited the second quarter on a strong note, with both earnings and revenues surpassing their respective consensus marks. The company witnessed robust performance by its core Diagnostics unit in the quarter under review. Modest growth in Europe and United States is also encouraging.



Further, expansion in gross margin buoys optimism. Solid show by Tulip and EUROIMMUN paints a bright picture.



However, negative currency movements impacted the company’s top line in the quarter under review. Further, Discover & Analytics segment displayed weak performance in the second quarter. Furthermore, PerkinElmer continues to make acquisitions, which increases integration risks.

Zacks Rank

Currently, PerkinElmer sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

