PerkinElmer (PKI) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

PerkinElmer, Inc. PKI reported first-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.41, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.08 per share by 15.9%. The bottom line, however, declined 35.2% from the year-ago quarter.



GAAP EPS in the quarter was $1.40 compared with the year-ago quarter's figure of $3.37.

Revenue Details

Based in Waltham, MA, this leading MedTech company reported revenues of $1.26 billion, down 3.8% from the year-ago quarter and 11% organically. Nonetheless, the top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.7%.

Segment Details

Discover & Analytics Solutions



At this segment, revenues were $602 million, reflecting a rise of 33% from the year-ago quarter. Organically, the segment witnessed an increase of 12%.



Coming to profits at the DAS segment, the company reported first-quarter 2022 adjusted operating income of $127 million, up 67.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Diagnostics segment



Revenues at this segment amounted to $657 million, down 23% on a year-over-year basis. Organically, the segment decreased 24% in the first quarter.



Adjusted operating income in the segment totaled $301 million, down 37.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Margin Analysis

Adjusted gross profit in the quarter amounted to $738.2 million, down 8.8% year over year. Adjusted gross margin, as a percentage of revenues, was 58.6%, down 330 basis points (bps) year over year.



Selling, general and administrative expenses were $334.4 million, up 33% on a year-over-year basis. Research and development expenses amounted to $76.6 million, up 27.2% from the year-ago quarter.



Adjusted operating income was $409.8 million, which declined 24.4% from the year-ago quarter. Adjusted operating margin, as a percentage of revenues, was 32.5%, down 890 bps.

Financial Update

The company exited the first quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $669.8 million compared with $618.3 million a year ago.



Net cash provided by operating activities in the first quarter totaled $283.2 million compared with $473.5 million in the year-ago quarter.

2022 Guidance

PerkinElmer has provided guidance for second-quarter 2022 and raised the full-year 2022 outlook.



For second-quarter 2022, the company projects adjusted EPS in the range of $2.00 to $2.05. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $1.67 per share. For the same period, revenues are anticipated to be $1.20-$1.22 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same stands at $1.08 billion.



For 2022, the company expects adjusted EPS in the range of $7.15 to $7.45. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $6.92 per share.



Revenues are anticipated between $4.56 billion and $4.63 billion. The consensus mark stands at $4.47 billion.

Conclusion

PerkinElmer exited the first quarter on a strong note, wherein both earnings and revenues beat their respective consensus mark. The company witnessed a solid performance at Discover & Analytics Solutions segment in the quarter under review.



Per management, the company is well-poised to execute both its short and long-term goals on the back of perseverance and team effort.



However, contraction in both gross and operating margins is a woe. Weakness in the Diagnostics segment is disappointing. Apart from this, PerkinElmer continues to make acquisitions, which increases integration risks.

Zacks Rank

Currently, PerkinElmer carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

