PerkinElmer Lifts FY22 Outlook

(RTTNews) - While reporting its results for the first quarter on Tuesday, PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI) lifted guidance for the full year 2022.

For the full year 2022, the Company now forecasts revenue of $4.56 billion to $4.63 billion and adjusted earnings of $7.15 to 7.45 per share. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters currently estimate earnings of $7.00 per share on revenues of $4.48 billion.

Previously, the company had forecast revenues of $4.42 billion to $4.50 billion and adjusted earnings of $6.80 to $7.00 per share.

For the second quarter, the company forecasts revenue of about $1.20 billion to $1.22 billion and adjusted earnings of $2.00 to $2.05 per share. Analysts currently estimate earnings of $1.69 per share and revenues of $1.10 billion.

