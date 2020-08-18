PerkinElmer Launches Workstations for Coronavirus Testing

PerkinElmer, Inc. PKI recently launched a series of explorer workstations for SARS-CoV-2 testing, equipped to prepare and conduct up to 10,000 COVID-19 tests per day. These modular and scalable workstations will help laboratories boost SARS-CoV-2 testing capacity and deliver results swiftly.

This development is expected to drive the company’s Diagnostics segment.

More on the Workstations

Currently, many laboratories are not able to generate COVID-19 testing results in a timely manner, which increases the risk of further spread of the disease. PerkinElmer’s scalable and modular explorer automated workstations simplify testing workflows, thereby expediting SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR and ELISA testing. The workstations enable laboratories to enhance their efficiency, while reducing the possibility of errors. Moreover, they lessen labor requirements by automating and standardizing disparate workflow steps. Additionally, they offer different degrees of automation based on workload and staffing resources.

PerkinElmer is able to deliver all workflow components starting from reagents to equipment, to consumables at the scale they need globally. This helps clinical laboratories to respond to the pandemic with more efficiency.

For investors’ notice, PerkinElmer has more than 20 years of experience in optimizing complete workflows (including reagents, equipment, and consumables) based on testing, throughput, and staffing requirements. The company’s wide array of SARS-CoV-2 offerings comprise high-output RNA extraction, RT-PCR assays, automation, ELISA, and other laboratory solutions.

Recent development

In July 2020, the company launched a dry blood spot (DBS)-based test for SARS-CoV-2 IgG using its GSP/DELFIA platform. The platform enables processing of up to 5,000 samples per day. The finger-prick sample collection device facilitates both decentralized sample collection and high-throughput testing.

Market Prospects

Per a report published on Grand View Research, the global molecular diagnostics market was valued at $9.2 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $18.2 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 9%. Hence, the latest development has been a well-timed one for PerkinElmer.

Price Performance

Over the past three months, shares of the company have gained 31.1% compared with the industry’s growth of 24.1%.

