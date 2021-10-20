PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 21, 2021

PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 21, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.07 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 12, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PKI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 33rd quarter that PKI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $171.62, the dividend yield is .16%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PKI was $171.62, representing a -10.61% decrease from the 52 week high of $192 and a 43.07% increase over the 52 week low of $119.95.

PKI is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) and Danaher Corporation (DHR). PKI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $10.51. Zacks Investment Research reports PKI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 20.04%, compared to an industry average of 13.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the pki Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PKI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PKI as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SPGP with an increase of 4.24% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of PKI at 1.81%.

