PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 15, 2020

PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 15, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.07 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 06, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PKI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 29th quarter that PKI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $124.67, the dividend yield is .22%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PKI was $124.67, representing a -7.23% decrease from the 52 week high of $134.39 and a 98.17% increase over the 52 week low of $62.91.

PKI is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) and Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A). PKI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.63. Zacks Investment Research reports PKI's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 32.85%, compared to an industry average of .5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PKI Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to PKI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PKI as a top-10 holding:

AdvisorShares Vice ETF (ACT)

Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (CNBS)

Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (DEF)

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR)

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ACT with an increase of 23.79% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of PKI at 4.96%.

