PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 21, 2021

PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 21, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.07 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 12, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PKI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 30th quarter that PKI has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of PKI was $149.29, representing a -0.44% decrease from the 52 week high of $149.95 and a 137.31% increase over the 52 week low of $62.91.

PKI is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) and Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A). PKI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.68. Zacks Investment Research reports PKI's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 73.59%, compared to an industry average of 3.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PKI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PKI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PKI as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (XRLV)

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FNDA with an increase of 32.08% over the last 100 days. XRLV has the highest percent weighting of PKI at 1.17%.

