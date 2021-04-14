PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 15, 2021

PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 15, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.07 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 07, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PKI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 31st quarter that PKI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $135.35, the dividend yield is .21%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PKI was $135.35, representing a -16.81% decrease from the 52 week high of $162.70 and a 77.21% increase over the 52 week low of $76.38.

PKI is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) and Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A). PKI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.48. Zacks Investment Research reports PKI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 3.6%, compared to an industry average of 1.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PKI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PKI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PKI as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX (FXH).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FXH with an increase of 9.43% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of PKI at 1.88%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.