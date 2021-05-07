PerkinElmer, Inc. Beat Analyst Estimates: See What The Consensus Is Forecasting For This Year

As you might know, PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) just kicked off its latest quarterly results with some very strong numbers. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 8.6% to hit US$1.3b. PerkinElmer also reported a statutory profit of US$3.37, which was an impressive 30% above what the analysts had forecast. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NYSE:PKI Earnings and Revenue Growth May 7th 2021

Following last week's earnings report, PerkinElmer's twelve analysts are forecasting 2021 revenues to be US$4.37b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to sink 17% to US$7.95 in the same period. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$4.25b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$6.85 in 2021. There's been a pretty noticeable increase in sentiment, with the analysts upgrading revenues and making a solid gain to earnings per share in particular.

Althoughthe analysts have upgraded their earnings estimates, there was no change to the consensus price target of US$153, suggesting that the forecast performance does not have a long term impact on the company's valuation. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values PerkinElmer at US$185 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$106. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await PerkinElmer shareholders.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 2.1% by the end of 2021. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 13% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 7.8% annually for the foreseeable future. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - PerkinElmer is expected to lag the wider industry.

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around PerkinElmer's earnings potential next year. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for next year, even though sales are expected to grow slower than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

