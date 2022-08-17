Markets
PKI

PerkinElmer CFO Jamey Mock Steps Down; Names Replacement; Backs FY22 View

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI), a healthcare solutions provider, said on Wednesday that its Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Jamey Mock is stepping down to pursue a new opportunity.

Subsequently, the Board has appointed Max Krakowiak, Vice President of Corporate Finance, to succeed Jamey, with effect from September 6. Max has served in financial leadership roles for the last four years, including of Finance Chief of Staff. Prior to PerkinElmer, he had worked for GE in various corporate audit leadership roles.

Separately, the company has reaffirmed its guidance for the third quarter and fiscal 2022.

For the next quarter, the research firm projects it adjusted EPS to be in the range of $1.40 to $1.45. Analysts, on average, expect the company to post its adjusted income per share at $1.41 per share.

For the upcoming quarter, the Group expects its revenues to be in the range of $1.02 billion -$1.03 billion. Analysts, on average, expect the company to post revenues of $1.01 billion.

For the full-year, the PerkinElmer still anticipates its adjusted EPS to be in the range of $7.80 - $7.90. Analysts, on average, expect the company to post its adjusted income per share at $7.72.

For the 12-month period, the firm continues to project revenues of $4.60 billion to $4.64 billion. Analysts, on average, expect the company to post revenues of $4.62 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PKI

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular