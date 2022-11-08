PerkinElmer Bottom Line Falls In Q3

(RTTNews) - PerkinElmer (PKI) revealed a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $85.35 million, or $0.67 per share. This compares with $127.74 million, or $1.11 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, PerkinElmer reported adjusted earnings of $1.21 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 17.4% to $711.80 million from $861.32 million last year.

PerkinElmer earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $85.35 Mln. vs. $127.74 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.67 vs. $1.11 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $711.80 Mln vs. $861.32 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.65 - $1.67 Full year EPS guidance: $7.89 - $7.91

