PerkinElmer Announces Research Use Only Launch Of NEXTFLEX Variant-Seq SARS-CoV-2 Kit V2

(RTTNews) - PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI) announced the research use only launch of the NEXTFLEX Variant-Seq SARS-CoV-2 Kit v2 to accelerate the detection of SARS-CoV-2 variants. The NEXTFLEX Variant-Seq SARS-CoV-2 Kit v2 uses 1,536 Unique Dual Index barcodes to enable the sequencing of 6,000 SARS-CoV-2 libraries in one flow cell. It detects mutations associated with all SARS-CoV-2 variants, including Omicron.

PerkinElmer noted that the company also offers the PKamp VariantDetect SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Assay for the simultaneous qualitative detection and differentiation of several known SARS-CoV-2 mutations including Omicron. It delivers results within two hours.

