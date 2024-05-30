Perk Labs Seeks Extension on Trading Order

Perk Labs (TSE:PERK) has released an update.

Perk Labs Inc. has announced a request for an extension on their management cease trade order due to a delay in submitting their 2023 annual financial statements and management’s discussion. The MCTO, affecting the company’s CEO and CFO, does not impede other shareholders’ trading activities. Perk Labs is committed to providing regular updates until the filing requirements are met.

