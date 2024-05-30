News & Insights

Stocks

Perk Labs Seeks Extension on Trading Order

May 30, 2024 — 02:58 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Perk Labs (TSE:PERK) has released an update.

Perk Labs Inc. has announced a request for an extension on their management cease trade order due to a delay in submitting their 2023 annual financial statements and management’s discussion. The MCTO, affecting the company’s CEO and CFO, does not impede other shareholders’ trading activities. Perk Labs is committed to providing regular updates until the filing requirements are met.

For further insights into TSE:PERK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.