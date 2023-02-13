Periscope Capital Cuts Stake in Kingswood Acquisition (KWAC)

Fintel reports that Periscope Capital has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.03MM shares of Kingswood Acquisition Corp (KWAC). This represents 1.71% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 0.59MM shares and 5.08% of the company, a decrease in shares of 95.76% and a decrease in total ownership of 3.37% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kingswood Acquisition. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 75.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KWAC is 0.16%, an increase of 133.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 67.46% to 525K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Moore Capital Management holds 450K shares representing 10.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SkyView Investment Advisors holds 75K shares representing 1.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 76K shares, representing a decrease of 1.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KWAC by 2.15% over the last quarter.

