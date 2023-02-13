Periscope Capital Cuts Stake in HPX (HPX)

Fintel reports that Periscope Capital has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.10MM shares of HPX Corp. (HPX). This represents 4.59% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 1.47MM shares and 5.80% of the company, a decrease in shares of 93.18% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.21% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 25 funds or institutions reporting positions in HPX. This is a decrease of 35 owner(s) or 58.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HPX is 0.17%, a decrease of 46.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 78.75% to 4,103K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Atmos Capital Gestao De Recursos Ltda. holds 992K shares representing 11.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,000K shares, representing a decrease of 0.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HPX by 2.43% over the last quarter.

Taconic Capital Advisors holds 641K shares representing 7.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. holds 568K shares representing 6.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30K shares, representing an increase of 94.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HPX by 50.16% over the last quarter.

Berkley W R holds 500K shares representing 5.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 232K shares, representing an increase of 53.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HPX by 109.64% over the last quarter.

Moore Capital Management holds 200K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.